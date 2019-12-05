Another Ringer In Local Political Circles?

Alabama attorney by the name of Burton M Sullivan, PO Box 14673, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27415-4673 telephone (336) 335-9435.
You can check out his brand spanking new Facebook profile here. Correction: His Facebook page dates to 2014 but is mostly unused or deleted.
He can also be reached at PO Box 611206, Birmingham, Alabama, 35261-1206, telephone (205) 853.3506
I'm also told his Greensboro address is 122 Fallen Oak Road as seen in the second photo taken from Google Maps. Does that look like the kind of house a successful attorney lives in?
You know what else I was told? I was told that Burton M Sullivan has registered to run as a Democrat against Guilford County Commissioner Jeff Phillips earlier today.
Remember Reverend Diane Moffett who lived in Jamestown and ran for Mayor of Greensboro back in 2017? Last I heard she was living in Kentucky.
Now I'm not saying that Mr Sullivan doesn't live in Greensboro or Guilford County or that he isn't eligible to run.
And should he win it wouldn't be the first time a political unknown came seemingly out of nowhere, just a few years ago Reverend Mark Walker won his first political race ever when he was elected to the US House of Represenatives, but Congressman Walker did have a huge church behind him.
I wonder who Burton M Sullivan has behind him?
Anyway, if I heard right we'll probably have more questions tomorrow.